Unexpected change of platform by haskar
I was waiting for my family at the station. As the train was arriving, an announcement about a change of platform was broadcast. It was quite stressful for people who boarded the train at this station.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

haskar

Lesley ace
I can imagine. I use trains a lot and a change of platform is so stressful
December 23rd, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
I hope everyone caught their desired train
December 23rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
I like this photo with the moving train and the people waiting or moving to find their car.
December 23rd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
December 23rd, 2023  
