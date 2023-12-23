Sign up
Photo 2403
Unexpected change of platform
I was waiting for my family at the station. As the train was arriving, an announcement about a change of platform was broadcast. It was quite stressful for people who boarded the train at this station.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2916
photos
248
followers
222
following
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-4
Taken
23rd December 2023 6:08pm
Tags
train
,
people
,
station
Lesley
ace
I can imagine. I use trains a lot and a change of platform is so stressful
December 23rd, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
I hope everyone caught their desired train
December 23rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
I like this photo with the moving train and the people waiting or moving to find their car.
December 23rd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
December 23rd, 2023
