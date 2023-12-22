Previous
Puppet in the lights by haskar
Photo 2402

Puppet in the lights

22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
658% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful colour and capture. Fav
December 22nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful lights.
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise