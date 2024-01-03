Sign up
Photo 2414
Ops!
Taken while walking on New Year's Day. My son was a bit impatient with my photography ideas and started fooling around with me. I really liked this.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
6
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2927
photos
250
followers
222
following
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
1st January 2024 12:39pm
forest
,
dof
,
fungi
Mags
ace
LOL! I love his sense of humor and your lovely little shroom.
January 3rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
LOL. But also great shot
January 3rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
Haha that’s awesome!
January 3rd, 2024
Dianne
Great shot. Non photographers cannot understand how we can spend so long taking pics..,
January 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fun
January 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks like the Lilliputians have tied him up.
January 3rd, 2024
