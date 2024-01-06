Sign up
Previous
Photo 2417
Winter came back
I took this shot at 1545, i.e. at sunset. But the sun has not been rising or setting for a long time. We have many gray hours and blue hours.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
winter
park
pond
blue-hour
Suzanne
ace
Great shot. Light effects in different parts of the world fascinating
January 6th, 2024
