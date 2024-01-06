Previous
Winter came back by haskar
Winter came back

I took this shot at 1545, i.e. at sunset. But the sun has not been rising or setting for a long time. We have many gray hours and blue hours.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Suzanne ace
Great shot. Light effects in different parts of the world fascinating
January 6th, 2024  
