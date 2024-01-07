Sign up
Previous
Photo 2418
Winter patterns
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
9
3
haskar
ace
haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2931
photos
253
followers
222
following
Photo Details
Views
26
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
7th January 2024 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
leaf
,
close-up
Mags
ace
Lovely patterns in the snow.
January 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 7th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice winter patterns and capture
January 7th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lovely shot.
January 7th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Nice look at the crispy edges of the leaves in the snow
January 7th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice find and capture
January 7th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great winter shot
January 7th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Nice spotting and patterns
January 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice texture
January 7th, 2024
365 Project
close