The Vistula River

Taken from a bridge in Warsaw (Poland). This is not a flood, this is what the river used to look like. In recent years, due to drought, it became very dry and the shore was overgrown with trees. In Warsaw, the left bank of the river is regulated and the right bank is left to nature. There is a levee there, but it's quite far away. This area is treated as a floodplain and intended for recreation. All subsequent governments wanted to regulate and concrete this bank. Fortunately, they did not have the funds for this.