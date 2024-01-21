Previous
Derelikt by haskar
Photo 2432

Derelikt

21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
666% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Looks even colder with the roof decaying. Great weather capture too.
January 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Very stark in the b@w
January 21st, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Good on black, very striking
January 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful B&W
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise