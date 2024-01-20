Sign up
Previous
Photo 2431
Winter night in the city
According to the forecast, this is the last frosty day. There is supposed to be a significant thaw from tomorrow.
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2944
photos
258
followers
223
following
666% complete
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
20th January 2024 5:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
night
,
winter
,
city
gloria jones
ace
Super winter night shot...neat leading line
January 20th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful, love the lights
January 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful lights and leading lines in this wintery winter scene ! fav
January 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Love the colored lights and snow.
January 20th, 2024
