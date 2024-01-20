Previous
Winter night in the city by haskar
Winter night in the city

According to the forecast, this is the last frosty day. There is supposed to be a significant thaw from tomorrow.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
gloria jones ace
Super winter night shot...neat leading line
January 20th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Beautiful, love the lights
January 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful lights and leading lines in this wintery winter scene ! fav
January 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Love the colored lights and snow.
January 20th, 2024  
