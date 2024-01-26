Sign up
Previous
Photo 2437
At the bazaar
Today I was at the bazaar. This boy was selling potatoes. There are several types of them. Some for noodles, others for cakes or fries, and others for soup. And he always has a lot of willing customers.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Rob Z
ace
So many potatoes....
January 26th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
We love going to bazars or farmer's markets as they are called where we live. I was complaining about the price of potatoes the last time. We're visiting Mexico right now and most towns have a bazar that we visit and half the town population is there with us. Good shot and I didn't know there were so many varieties.
January 26th, 2024
KV
ace
That is amazing… I never knew there were so many types of potatoes.
January 26th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Never knew all the differences
January 26th, 2024
