Photo 2438
Abstract
I noticed it high above my head. On the glass roof, raindrops combined with the reflection of advertising lights created amazing patterns.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th January 2024 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
rain
,
pattern
,
abstract
,
shape
,
colour
