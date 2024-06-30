Previous
One more shot from Saturday's festival. In Poland we don't celebrate birth day, only name day. This festival is organized on the name day of the poet Jan Kochanowski, and is a literary meeting. Anna Raskolnikov plays the hurdy-gurdy and sings Polesie songs. Polesie is a huge area of ​​forests and swamps and many secrets and legends. Currently, this area lies territorially in Poland, Ukraine and Belarus. The forest no longer exists, the peat bogs have been drained, but legends about this area still circulate.
