Previous
77 / 365
One last shot and hurry to the train
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
22nd June 2023 8:41pm
Tags
sunset
,
summer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful colour tones and shades in the evening sky!
June 23rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
June 23rd, 2023
Catriona Baker
Gorgeous
June 23rd, 2023
Karen
ace
A most beautiful scene. I just love all the shades of colour and the wonderful tree silhouette.
June 23rd, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
A beautiful sky! Such a coppery shade.
June 23rd, 2023
