Previous
78 / 365
From the life of damselfly 2
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
4
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2693
photos
248
followers
225
following
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Others
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
22nd June 2023 5:36pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
insect
,
summer
,
damselfly
,
behavior
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Absolutely wonderful details captured.
June 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
"Even the birds and the bees do it!" a wonderful detailed capture! fav
June 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Sexy capture!
June 23rd, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture.
June 23rd, 2023
