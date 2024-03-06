Previous
Trees texture by haskar
94 / 365

Trees texture

In spring, something begins to change on these bare branches.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
25% complete

Nigel Rogers ace
Love this, especially the colours.
March 7th, 2024  
