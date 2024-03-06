Sign up
94 / 365
Trees texture
In spring, something begins to change on these bare branches.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3018
photos
256
followers
222
following
Tags
tree
,
branches
,
texture
,
colour
Nigel Rogers
ace
Love this, especially the colours.
March 7th, 2024
