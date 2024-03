Surrounded by deciduous forests

I'm sorry that I'm sending two similar shots but I couldn't decide which one to choose. This is a completely new plant to me. Cardamine glanduligera doesn't even have an English name. It is a Carpathian endemic and grows only in south-eastern Europe in spring. It is a frost-resistant plant and the flowers last for up to 30 days. It grows in damp ravines among deciduous trees. It blooms before the vegetation of other plants begins, creating beautiful blue fields.