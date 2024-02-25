Previous
Ľubovňa Castle by haskar
92 / 365

Ľubovňa Castle

Ľubovňa Castle was built at the turn of the 13th – 14th century. The first written mention dates back to 1311. In 1412, King Sigismund of Hungary and King Władysław Jagiellon of Poland met at the castle and signed an agreement of friendship and peace. At the end of the same year, Ľubovňa Castle became part of the Spiš advance for the next 360 years. During the Swedish-Polish War of 1655-1661, the Polish crown jewels were hidden in the castle.

In 1768, the famous adventurer and later king of Madagascar Móric Beňovský was imprisoned in the castle. In 1825 the castle was bought by the Hungarian nobleman Juraj Félix Raisz. The last private owner of Ľubovňa Castle was Ján Kanty Zamoyski, who married the Spanish infanta Isabella de Bourbon. They lived in the castle until 1944.
During the communist period, the castle fell into disrepair. Slovaks have been carefully restoring it for 30 years.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning capture and framing of this beautiful old castle. Such an interesting narrative too, so glad they are still restoring it.
February 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a great shot and interesting narrative
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise