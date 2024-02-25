Ľubovňa Castle

Ľubovňa Castle was built at the turn of the 13th – 14th century. The first written mention dates back to 1311. In 1412, King Sigismund of Hungary and King Władysław Jagiellon of Poland met at the castle and signed an agreement of friendship and peace. At the end of the same year, Ľubovňa Castle became part of the Spiš advance for the next 360 years. During the Swedish-Polish War of 1655-1661, the Polish crown jewels were hidden in the castle.



In 1768, the famous adventurer and later king of Madagascar Móric Beňovský was imprisoned in the castle. In 1825 the castle was bought by the Hungarian nobleman Juraj Félix Raisz. The last private owner of Ľubovňa Castle was Ján Kanty Zamoyski, who married the Spanish infanta Isabella de Bourbon. They lived in the castle until 1944.

During the communist period, the castle fell into disrepair. Slovaks have been carefully restoring it for 30 years.