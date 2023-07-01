Sign up
Mowing the grass
I don't know how storks know where the grass is mowed, but they are always there. In a freshly mowed field, you can find many delicacies surprised by the situation. There were 6 storks in this field and they successfully avoided the working machine.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
mowing
,
stork
,
behavior
Great shot! Love the golden grasses.
July 2nd, 2023
