Mowing the grass by haskar
79 / 365

Mowing the grass

I don't know how storks know where the grass is mowed, but they are always there. In a freshly mowed field, you can find many delicacies surprised by the situation. There were 6 storks in this field and they successfully avoided the working machine.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Mags ace
Great shot! Love the golden grasses.
July 2nd, 2023  
