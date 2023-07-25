Previous
The Eurasian three-toed woodpecker by haskar
The Eurasian three-toed woodpecker

A very rare species of woodpecker in Poland. In the eastern Carpathians is its limit of occurrence. It likes much colder areas and is found in the north and Siberia. He likes bark beetles a lot. I saw him for the first time.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Lesley ace
Lovely capture
July 26th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I love your focus and dof.
July 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
July 26th, 2023  
