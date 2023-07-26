Previous
Which way further by haskar
Which way further

Our way. Each of them has already fallen into a quagmire. But these are low hills and easy routes. We're all wet, but that's okay...
haskar

Bob Zwolinsky
Almost a mirror image
July 26th, 2023  
Shutterbug
I like the symmetry.
July 26th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn)
Great capture and I love your pov.
July 26th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Choices mud or muddier
July 26th, 2023  
Mags
Fantastic find and capture!
July 26th, 2023  
