244 / 365
15 - High key
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
1746
1747
241
1748
242
1749
243
244
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1
Taken
15th February 2022 2:08pm
Tags
for2022
Mags
ace
Wow! Excellent!
February 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pencil sketch like image .. wonderful .fav
February 15th, 2022
