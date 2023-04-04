Sign up
353 / 365
scissors 4
Don't ask me where that apple came from! After a very cloudy day, the sun suddenly came out. And how to set the scissors vertically, luckily I always have apples on the window.
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
4th April 2023 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
