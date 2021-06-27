Sign up
Photo 3615
No Turning Back
spotted this guy on his quad somehow balancing 5 dogs as we were leaving Glenburn. Love the one turning back to check out the interesting lady
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
0
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
27th June 2021 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
