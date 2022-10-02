Previous
Night Light by helenw2
Night Light

losing my photomojo at the mo and hadn't done anything all day but thought to do a low light shot of hubby sleeping and quite like it. in twealth year, I have finally started to think could this be it! oh boy....
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1164% complete

kali ace
but you have been soo dedicated!
October 2nd, 2022  
