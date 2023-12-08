Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4666
Town Crier
quite rare to get Tui's in our backyard but I could hear them carrying on and I noticed that we have some flowering flax bushes. So hopefully will be able to capture some more!
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4666
photos
63
followers
53
following
1278% complete
View this month »
4659
4660
4661
4662
4663
4664
4665
4666
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
8th December 2023 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
He has plenty to shout about doesn't he
December 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close