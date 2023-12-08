Previous
Town Crier by helenw2
Photo 4666

Town Crier

quite rare to get Tui's in our backyard but I could hear them carrying on and I noticed that we have some flowering flax bushes. So hopefully will be able to capture some more!
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Babs ace
He has plenty to shout about doesn't he
December 8th, 2023  
