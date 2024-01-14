Previous
Take Down by helenw2
Take Down

Met a bride and groom in Seatoun which is near the zoo, what was I to do? Never seen otters scrapping before which was cool!
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Delwyn Barnett ace
A wonderful photograph - love it.
January 14th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A fabulous well timed shot
January 14th, 2024  
Christina ace
That is so dramatic - I hope no one was hurt!
January 14th, 2024  
