Sandwiches by helstor365
Sandwiches

I am just uploading some favourite photos from my project in 2011-2020 as I find them. Trying to upload on the right date but the year will of course be wrong :-)

Traditional Norwegian open-faced tea sandwiches. They can be served whenever people are gathered to celebrate (or mourn) something. They are usually bought from caterers but my mother always made them herself whenever it was her time to host the meeting in her "ladies club" :-)

I made these ones in May 2015! It is a lot of work but I just found this photo and I think it is time I tried to make them again. Don't you agree? I think I'll even bake the sandwich bread myself this time too ;-)
Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Wow, that looks so delicious! Probably difficult to eat hands only without messing 😉
May 10th, 2022  
