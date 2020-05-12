Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3
Red Squirrel
No need to comment on this one.
I am just uploading some favourite photos from my project in 2011-2020 as I find them. Trying to upload on the right date but the year will of course be wrong :-)
12th May 2020
12th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
541
photos
53
followers
31
following
136% complete
View this month »
492
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
Latest from all albums
493
494
495
496
497
42
498
499
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
12th May 2019 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close