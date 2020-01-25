Sign up
Photo 3
Wine still-life
No need to comment on this one.
I am just uploading some favourite photos from my project in 2011-2020 as I find them. Trying to upload on the right date but the year will of course be wrong :-)
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
548
photos
52
followers
31
following
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
25th January 2015 4:57pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
wine
,
grapes
,
still life
