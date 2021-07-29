Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
210 / 365
Mango tree
The last time I ate mango I opened the pit and took the seed out. I put it in a plastic bag, sprayed some water in the bag, tied it shut and placed it in the cupboard above the fridge. Now, 3 week later I have a small mango tree :-)
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have been here on 365project.org since April 2011 but I accidentally deleted my...
227
photos
34
followers
22
following
57% complete
View this month »
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
29th July 2021 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seed
,
mango
,
mango tree
Julie Duncan
ace
Wow! Are you going to plant it and watch it grow? Are you going to keep us up to date on its progress? That would be so fun! :)
July 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close