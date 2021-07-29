Previous
Mango tree by helstor365
210 / 365

Mango tree

The last time I ate mango I opened the pit and took the seed out. I put it in a plastic bag, sprayed some water in the bag, tied it shut and placed it in the cupboard above the fridge. Now, 3 week later I have a small mango tree :-)
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Helge E. Storheim

Photo Details

Julie Duncan ace
Wow! Are you going to plant it and watch it grow? Are you going to keep us up to date on its progress? That would be so fun! :)
July 29th, 2021  
