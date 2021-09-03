Sign up
Velocipede
Walked by this building on my way to do my shopping today. It has been empty for a few months but apparently there's going to be a bike shop there now. It is not open yet but there were lots of bikes inside.
I wonder how much they want for this one :-)
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
moni kozi
ace
i never understood how does one climb on it
September 3rd, 2021
moni kozi
ace
a nice shot. i like the yellow framing
September 3rd, 2021
