35mm - Day 2 by helstor365
Photo 407

35mm - Day 2

My prime lenses usually don't get much use. Zoom lenses are so much more convenient but as a kind project I have decided to only shoot with prime lenses in February.

It will be interesting (to me:-) to see if it will make a difference to the kind of images I take.
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Helena
Very professional. I admire those of you with proper kit and cameras, so much better than my photos from my phone. Lovely shot
February 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great start, lovely shot and scene.
February 2nd, 2022  
