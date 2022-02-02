Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 407
35mm - Day 2
My prime lenses usually don't get much use. Zoom lenses are so much more convenient but as a kind project I have decided to only shoot with prime lenses in February.
It will be interesting (to me:-) to see if it will make a difference to the kind of images I take.
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
436
photos
48
followers
27
following
111% complete
View this month »
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
2nd February 2022 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Helena
Very professional. I admire those of you with proper kit and cameras, so much better than my photos from my phone. Lovely shot
February 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great start, lovely shot and scene.
February 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close