Photo 578
Pyramide reflection
Detail from skate park.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
pyramid
skate park
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's very cool.
July 20th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
This is so cool. But I am wondering why is there a pool in the skate park.
July 20th, 2022
