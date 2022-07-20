Previous
Pyramide reflection by helstor365
Pyramide reflection

Detail from skate park.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
LManning (Laura) ace
That's very cool.
July 20th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
This is so cool. But I am wondering why is there a pool in the skate park.
July 20th, 2022  
