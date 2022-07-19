Sign up
Photo 577
Private. No Parking
Just trying out the 22mm f/2 prime for the Canon M mount. I've had it for a while but never got round to shoot with it :-)
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
19th July 2022 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Nice depth of field.
July 19th, 2022
