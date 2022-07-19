Previous
Next
Private. No Parking by helstor365
Photo 577

Private. No Parking

Just trying out the 22mm f/2 prime for the Canon M mount. I've had it for a while but never got round to shoot with it :-)
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Nice depth of field.
July 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise