Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 617
New bus terminal
The light rail will start running from here in 2 or 3 months but we also got a new bus terminal which opened today.
4 shot pano
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
672
photos
63
followers
33
following
169% complete
View this month »
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
Latest from all albums
55
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
29th August 2022 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a stunning capture of this wonderful terminal! Did you use a fisheye lens?
August 29th, 2022
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana. No fisheye lens, it is four separate photos combined in Photoshop. Because I took the photos handheld and and because it is so wide you still get a sort of fisheye effect.
August 29th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close