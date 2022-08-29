Previous
Next
New bus terminal by helstor365
Photo 617

New bus terminal

The light rail will start running from here in 2 or 3 months but we also got a new bus terminal which opened today.

4 shot pano
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a stunning capture of this wonderful terminal! Did you use a fisheye lens?
August 29th, 2022  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana. No fisheye lens, it is four separate photos combined in Photoshop. Because I took the photos handheld and and because it is so wide you still get a sort of fisheye effect.
August 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise