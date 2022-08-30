Sign up
Photo 618
Portrait
I know, I know - I took a portrait! I even got permission to post it :-)
This is the same place where I took my profile pic selfie. It is a pedestrian underpass with a skylight window and the light is always interesting there.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
30th August 2022 10:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
portrait
