Photo 622
Bergen harbour
The scruffy part :-)
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
678
photos
65
followers
33
following
170% complete
View this month »
615
616
617
618
619
620
621
622
Latest from all albums
616
617
618
619
620
56
621
622
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
3rd September 2022 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bergen
