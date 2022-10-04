Sign up
Photo 653
Offroading
... or maybe 50 shades of green :-)
This shot was taken with the Olympus TG-5 and we've been promised a wet and windy week so that camera will probably be used a lot in the next few days.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
716
photos
66
followers
32
following
178% complete
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
4th October 2022 9:08am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
