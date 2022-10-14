Previous
Wet by helstor365
Wet

Proper Bergen weather today so the only sensible camera choice was the waterproof Olympus TG-5. This is the little river that runs just behind our block of flats.

14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Helge E. Storheim

LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful silky water and I love this POV.
October 14th, 2022  
