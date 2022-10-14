Sign up
Photo 663
Wet
Proper Bergen weather today so the only sensible camera choice was the waterproof Olympus TG-5. This is the little river that runs just behind our block of flats.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
729
photos
67
followers
33
following
181% complete
View this month »
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
663
Latest from all albums
657
658
659
66
660
661
662
663
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
14th October 2022 2:21pm
Tags
river
,
wet
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful silky water and I love this POV.
October 14th, 2022
