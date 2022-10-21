Previous
The swamp again by helstor365
The swamp again

Selling used cameras is very tough here (maybe everywhere) at the moment.

The good thing is that prices are going down and I have upgraded both my Panasonic LX100 to the Mark ii version and my Panasonic G80 to an almost new and mint Panasonic G90!

The problem is that I now have to try to sell my old LX100 and G80 :-)
Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
moni kozi ace
Oh wow! THis is so ... outlandish
October 21st, 2022  
