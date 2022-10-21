Sign up
Photo 670
The swamp again
Selling used cameras is very tough here (maybe everywhere) at the moment.
The good thing is that prices are going down and I have upgraded both my Panasonic LX100 to the Mark ii version and my Panasonic G80 to an almost new and mint Panasonic G90!
The problem is that I now have to try to sell my old LX100 and G80 :-)
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
moni kozi
ace
Oh wow! THis is so ... outlandish
October 21st, 2022
