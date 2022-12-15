Previous
Next
Nice view! by helstor365
Photo 725

Nice view!

One of my favourite viewpoints. Only about 15 min. walk/hike from our flat. Not often it looks like this though. Pano from 4 photos merged in PhotoShop.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise