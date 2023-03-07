Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 807
Sad looking tulips
Shot with the E-M10 and Holga lens. White vignette and grain added in post
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
903
photos
80
followers
36
following
221% complete
View this month »
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
807
Latest from all albums
801
802
803
804
96
805
806
807
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
7th March 2023 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Vakkert!
March 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
They look fabulous with the treatment you gave them.
March 7th, 2023
Kathryn M
Wonderful effect.
March 7th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close