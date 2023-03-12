Previous
Café by helstor365
Café

I don't know if it was the pile of snowballs ready to be thrown or the cold wind that kept people from enjoying their coffee outside. The café was full inside!
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
cityhillsandsea
Ah they just must be a bunch of lightweights. I imagine someone as hardcore as you sat outside in the chill air in your t-shirt.
March 12th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that is hilarious
March 12th, 2023  
