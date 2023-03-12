Sign up
Photo 812
Café
I don't know if it was the pile of snowballs ready to be thrown or the cold wind that kept people from enjoying their coffee outside. The café was full inside!
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
Helge E. Storheim
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Ah they just must be a bunch of lightweights. I imagine someone as hardcore as you sat outside in the chill air in your t-shirt.
March 12th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that is hilarious
March 12th, 2023
