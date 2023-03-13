Previous
Me, probably failing to embrace the "digicam" trend where you use digital P&S from the early 2000s to take photos of random stuff :-)

For one this P&S isn't old enough, but it does have a so-so lens and a bunch of "art" filters. The filter I used here I think is called "nostalgic"!
13th March 2023

