Photo 813
Trendy
Me, probably failing to embrace the "digicam" trend where you use digital P&S from the early 2000s to take photos of random stuff :-)
For one this P&S isn't old enough, but it does have a so-so lens and a bunch of "art" filters. The filter I used here I think is called "nostalgic"!
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
365
365
TG-5
13th March 2023 10:46am
Tags
digicam
