Photo 924
Wet day
Trying to figure out what this "teal & orange" colour grading is :-)
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
2nd July 2023 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
reflection
,
teal & orange
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 2nd, 2023
