Photo 923
Contractual obligation photo :-)
I haven't been outside at all today and I have not taken a photo. It's getting close to 23:00 and the only option I have left is to go out on the balcony and take a Plan-B shot....
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1051
photos
74
followers
33
following
252% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st July 2023 9:36pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Suzanne
ace
Contract satisfied!
July 1st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
The sky looks rather threatening!
July 1st, 2023
