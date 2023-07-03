Sign up
Photo 925
Citi Bikes in the park
I think July will be a teal & orange editing experiment
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2
1
365
DMC-GX80
3rd July 2023 11:10am
Diana
It must be abig park if you need a bicycle 😉
July 3rd, 2023
