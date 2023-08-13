Sign up
Photo 966
Oh what fun it is to be....
a cruise tourist in Bergen visiting the fish market! :-)
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1109
photos
72
followers
31
following
264% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
13th August 2023 10:21am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
cruise
,
fish market
,
bergen
Krista Marson
ace
Haha, making memories!
August 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
It sure is pouring!
August 13th, 2023
