Previous
Photo 978
Carmen
Opera Bergen is performing Carmen in an old, disused dairy factory this summer. The building is being demolished later this year.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GM5
Taken
25th August 2023 12:09pm
Tags
carmen
