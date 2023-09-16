Previous
The red boathouse (again :-) by helstor365
The red boathouse (again :-)

I'm photographing this every time I pass it. You can see by the state it is in that it will probably collapse soon and one of my favourite photo subjects will be gone forever :-)

I had to take a break from shooting Fuji cameras today.....
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Suzanne
That is a terrific shot with the reflections and the colours of the boathouse against the green. Favourite
September 16th, 2023  
Wylie
love it. I can see why you are attracted to serial shots!
September 16th, 2023  
Julie Duncan
Absolutely gorgeous!
September 16th, 2023  
AnnabelleQ
WOW. Great composition, subject and colour.
September 16th, 2023  
Diana
Such a stunning capture and scene, love the colours and perfect reflections.
September 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Fantastic
September 16th, 2023  
