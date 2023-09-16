Sign up
Previous
Photo 1000
The red boathouse (again :-)
I'm photographing this every time I pass it. You can see by the state it is in that it will probably collapse soon and one of my favourite photo subjects will be gone forever :-)
I had to take a break from shooting Fuji cameras today.....
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
6
5
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
16th September 2023 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
boathouse
Suzanne
ace
That is a terrific shot with the reflections and the colours of the boathouse against the green. Favourite
September 16th, 2023
Wylie
ace
love it. I can see why you are attracted to serial shots!
September 16th, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
Absolutely gorgeous!
September 16th, 2023
AnnabelleQ
WOW. Great composition, subject and colour.
September 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture and scene, love the colours and perfect reflections.
September 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
September 16th, 2023
