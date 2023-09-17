Sign up
Previous
Photo 1001
Well pump
"My friend couldn't afford his water bill so I sent him a get well soon card" :-)
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1157
photos
77
followers
31
following
274% complete
View this month »
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
1001
Latest from all albums
995
996
997
998
999
156
1000
1001
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-E1
Taken
17th September 2023 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
well
,
well pump
Diana
ace
Great composition and capture. Fortunately we had enough rain, so no extra water bill this year ;-)
September 17th, 2023
